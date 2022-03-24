Ashna in State fencing team

Nagpur, April 24

A city fencer Ashna Chaudhary, a fencer from Nagpur, has been

selected in the Maharashtra team for the 23rd SubJunior National Fencing Championship to be held at Daryapur in Chhattisgarh.

The selection trials were held at Aurangabad where Ashna performed well in the Foil event. She bagged a bronze medal in the competition

which helped her fetch a place in the State team.

Ashna gives the credit of her success to coach Rahul Mandavkar, her parents and well-wishers. Nagpur District Fencing Association president Ajay Sontakke, secretary Mohd Shoeb, Ankit

Gajbhiye, Parikshit Gohiya, Nandkunal, Sagar

Bhagat, Akash Thakre and others congratulated

Ashna for her selection