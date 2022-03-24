Ashna in State fencing team
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 24, 2022 06:55 PM2022-03-24T18:55:02+5:302022-03-24T18:55:02+5:30
Nagpur, April 24
A city fencer Ashna Chaudhary, a fencer from Nagpur, has been
selected in the Maharashtra team for the 23rd SubJunior National Fencing Championship to be held at Daryapur in Chhattisgarh.
The selection trials were held at Aurangabad where Ashna performed well in the Foil event. She bagged a bronze medal in the competition
which helped her fetch a place in the State team.
Ashna gives the credit of her success to coach Rahul Mandavkar, her parents and well-wishers. Nagpur District Fencing Association president Ajay Sontakke, secretary Mohd Shoeb, Ankit
Gajbhiye, Parikshit Gohiya, Nandkunal, Sagar
Bhagat, Akash Thakre and others congratulated
Ashna for her selection