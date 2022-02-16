Asian team championships: Malvika pulls out on health issues

Nagpur, Feb 16

Indian women's team captain Malvika Bansod pulled out at the last minute due to health issues from the Asian Team Championship that is in progress at Malaysia.

As result young women team went down fighting to the host 2-3 in the

According to Malvika's coach Sanjay Mishra, Malvika has not accompanied the women's team to Malaysia due to health reasons.

It is a major setback for southpaw as the 20-year-old shuttler had given the responsibility of women's team after her recent fabulous performances. She lost two Olympil medals winning shuttler PV Sindhu in the Syed Modi International and in the India Open she hogged the limelight by surprising London Olympic bronze medalist Saina Nehwal. She had also represented the country in the Sudirman Cup and Uber Cup last year. While the Sudirman Cup was played in Finland, Thomas and Uber Cup took place in Denmark.