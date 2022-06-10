Athlete Tusli feted for HSC success

Athlete Tulsi Chaudhary who has scored 94.83 percent marks in Arts in the 12th standard examination conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education was felicitated by the Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University.

Tulsi has achieved success by combining sports and studies. She was felicitated by the department director Dr Sharad Suryavanshi

After getting 97% marks in 10th standard, Tulsi took admission at LAD College for further education. She is a member of the Jay Athletics Club and has won a gold medal in the 3,000 m walking even in the Under-15 category. She also finished seventh in the SGFI and ninth in the federation's national Under-16 category. Tulsi's father Chandrasekhar Chaudhary is a professor in an Institute of Science while her mother is a housewife. Apart from her studies, she is serious about sports and her goal is to make a name for herself in the field of athletics. She wants to become an administrative officer. Tulsi's mother Chhaya and father Chandrasekhar Chaudhary were present on this occasion.