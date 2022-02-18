Awarness about climae change, solar energy created

Nagpur, Feb17

An interactive session on awareness of climate change, solar energy & demonstration of Energy Swaraj Solar Bus by solar man of India Dr. Chetan Singh Solanki Professor, Department of Energy Science and Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay was organised by Innovation, Incubation & Industry Linkages Cell in Collaboration with Department of Electrical Engineering Tulsiramji Gaikwad-Patil College of Engineering & Technology recently.

Swaraj Yatra will take place across the country from November 2020 to December 2030, spanning approximately 11 years, with the goal of establishing Energy Swaraj as a public movement. The Yatra reintroduces a philosophical understanding and practical acceptance in society at large for the disciplined adoption of solar solutions to meet 100 percent of energy needs. Energy Swaraj, it is believed, can only become a popular movement if the general population begins to adopt solar energy solutions regardless of government policy or subsidy framework.

The speaker addressed about the global need of climate change and highlighted the use of green energy utilization on domestic level. He pointed out about the future possibility of extinction of human species due to increase global warming and appeals the gathering to limit the energy consumption and localize the production by switching towards more use of solar Appliances .Moreover he focused on drastic and immediate change in energy use pattern by restricting the use of conventional energy sources which are responsible for terrific global warming. He ended up the session with wonderful thought There is no Planet B Lets save Planet A

The programme was successfully organised with the continuous motivation and encouragement by GPG chairman Dr. Mohan Gaikwad-Patil and others.