Awasthi, Divyanshi emerge sole leaders

Nagpur, Julu 14

Vishwaditya Awasthi and Divyanshi Khandelwal emerged sole leaders in their respective categories after seven rounds of the 12th Vincent Pallotti Memorial Inter-School Chess Tournament organised by St Vincent Pallloti High School in association with Chess Association, Nagpur on Thursday.

In the primary boys section, Awasthi so far has remained unbeaten and secured the highest seven points after seven rounds. He was followed by Sahajveer Maras with six points.

Similarly in the primary girls section, Divyanshi Khandelwal has so far kept her slate clean and topped the tally with seven points. Vishwaja Deshmukh followed her with six points.

In the high school boys category, Arush Chitre and Saksham Singh emerged joint leaders with 6.5 points after seventh round. In the high school girls section, there is a tough competition as five players including Himani Jethwani, Riddhi Agrawal, Astha Turankar, Yashika Chandankhede and Vritika Game shared lead with six points each. In the junior college section, Aditya Agrawal was leading with 4.5 points after five rounds

Results

Primary boys: Chirag Lahoti (5.5) lost to Vishwaditya Awasthi (7), Kushagra Paliwal (6) bt Arav Dhoot (5), Maras Sahejveer Singh (6) bt Siddharth Bang (5), Shivain Bansal (5.5) bt Rutam Yogesh Zanwar (4.5), Arnav Deodhagale (4.5) lost to Ishaan Jayaswal (4.5), Nirmay Wankhede (5) bt Agastya Singhania (4), Akshal Kamdar (4) lost to Medhansh Dable (5), Atharv Deshpande (5) bt Rehan Pathan (4)

Primary girls: Divyanshi Khandelwal (7) bt Aneeka Gupta (5), Aaradhya Bante (5) lost to Vishwaja Deshmukh (6), Swara Gandhi (6) bt Swaranjali Thawali (5.5), Amulayaa Choudhri (5.5) bt Sanvi Asawa (4.5), Myraah Arora (5) bt Aarya Bhujade (4), Aashma Alone (5) bt Garima Upadhaya (4), Naisha Bhartia (5) bt Anaya Sambare (4), Shrawani Kuchwah (4) lost to Anushka Deshpande (5).

High School boys (round 7): Gawai Siddhant (6) lost to Chitre Arush (6.5), Saksham Singh (6.5) bt Prerak Jayant Darvekar (5), Aadyadai Shekhar (5) lost to Himanshu Jethwani (6), Chaudhary Bhavik (5) lost to Gaigore Sanskar ( 6), Kalbende Vedant (5) lost to Padmawar Amey (6), Chhabda Soham (6) bt Soham Deshpande (5), Hridoy Roy (4.5) bt Bhartia Aarav (5.5), Jayesh Sure (5.5) bt Yugant Ramteke(4.5)High School girls: Jethwani Himani (6) lost to Agrawal Riddhi (6), Tanishka Bhardwaj (5) lost to Aastha Turankar (6), Chandankhede Yashika (6) bt Krishna Taori (5), Shatakshi Awasthi (4.5) lost to Vritika Krushna Game (6), Sri Rashmika M (5.5) bt Anushka Kapse (4.5); Kanishka Shriwas (4) lost to Bhosale Yashaswi (5), Siya Jambhulkar (5) bt Niyati Singh (4), Prissha Rathod (4.5) lost to Bhosale Tejaswi (4.5)

Junior college: Abhishek A Apte (4) drew with Tushar Motwani (4), Kayvann Shah (3) lost to Aditya Agrawal (4.5), Ismat Chimthanawala (4) bt Ashmit Singh (3), Hardik Garg (4) bt Yash Dubey (2.5), Soham Moharil(3.5) bt Aadi Jain (2.5)