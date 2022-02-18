Badminton hall dedicated to public at Kalmeshwar

Maharashtra sports minister Sunil Kadar dedicated the badminton hall to the public at Kalmeshwar recently.

Under the guidance of Kedar world-class sports facilities are being developed at Kalmeshwar thru the CSR funds of JSW Foundation. The foundation will also take caar of maintenance and training for the players. At the same time, Kedar also performed the bhoomipujan of international-level sports ground and spectators gallery.

JSW's CSR head Prashank Kalshetty was felicitated on the occasion at the hands of Kedar. Deputy director of sports Shekhar Patil and others were present on the occasion.

DSO Avinash Pund made introductory remarks. Tehsil sports officer Abhay Mahalle proposed a vote of thansks.