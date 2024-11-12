Badole wins rapid chess crown

Shaunak Badole emerged winner with highest seven points to his credit. Salil Deogade (6.5, 40.5), Jay Sawalakhe (6.5, 40) both secured 6.5 points each. However, on the basis of tie-breaker, Deogade was declared runners-up and Sawalakhe achieved third place.

In all 79 players including 49 ELO rated players of various ages participated in this tournament. Total 8 rounds were played. Total cash prizes of Rs. 6,800 were distributed among top 10 players of the tournament. The prizes were distributed at the hands of chief arbiter IA Pravin Pantawane who was assisted by Dinesh Kokate.

Final ranking

Shaunak Badole (7, 41), Salil Deogade (6.5, 40.5), Jay Sawalakhe (6.5, 40), Gaigore Sanskar (6, 41), Kushagra Paliwal (6, 39), Swaraj Mishra (6, 34), Ramteke Ayush (6, 29.5), Sharma Sai (5.5, 39), Aditya Ukey (5.5, 38), Mayank Hedau (5.5, 37)