Baidyanath badminton tourney from June 21

This tournament will be a selection tournament for Inter-District Tournaments organised by Maharashtra Badminton Association for the age category of Under-17, Under-19 & Seniors.

Selected players from this championship will participate in Inter-District and state Badminton Championship. Players will represent Nagpur for Under-17 age group the tournament will be held in the month of July at Ahmednagar, for Under-19 age group the tournament will be held in the month of October at Satara & for senior age group the tournament will be held in the month of October at Mumbai , Andheri.

For more details interested can contact Bhavana Agrey (7972478915), Gurdeep Singh Arora-(9422113934), Bhavesh Deshmukh (9850300345), Aditya Galande (9545202833) or Kaustubh Dhupe (7972124094), informs NDBA secretary Mangesh Kashikar.