Baidyanath badminton tourney from June 21
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 12, 2024 08:15 PM2024-06-12T20:15:01+5:302024-06-12T20:15:01+5:30
This tournament will be a selection tournament for Inter-District Tournaments organised by Maharashtra Badminton Association for the age category of Under-17, Under-19 & Seniors.
Selected players from this championship will participate in Inter-District and state Badminton Championship. Players will represent Nagpur for Under-17 age group the tournament will be held in the month of July at Ahmednagar, for Under-19 age group the tournament will be held in the month of October at Satara & for senior age group the tournament will be held in the month of October at Mumbai , Andheri.
For more details interested can contact Bhavana Agrey (7972478915), Gurdeep Singh Arora-(9422113934), Bhavesh Deshmukh (9850300345), Aditya Galande (9545202833) or Kaustubh Dhupe (7972124094), informs NDBA secretary Mangesh Kashikar.