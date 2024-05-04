Bajaj wins Shrivastava chess crown

. Dishank Bajaj secured highest 8 points to win the title. Amol Ramteke and Shraddha Bajaj scored 7.5 points each. However, on the basis of tie-breaker, Ramteke was declared runners-up and Shraddha finished third.

The prizes were distributed at the hands of Nisha Shrivastava. The other dignities present on the occasion were V K Shrivasatava, NDCA secretary KK Barat,Secretary, NDCA EC member Deepak Patrikar and Sheetal Panbude,chief arbiter Shrikant Bagde and FA Gayatri Panbude.

Final ranking (top ten)

1. Dishank Bajaj (8), 2. Amol Ramteke (7.5), 3. Bajaj Shraddha (7.5), 4. Mudliyar Kshitij (7.5), 5 Sumesh Ramteke (7), 6.Chetan Deodhagle (7), 7. Kushagra Paliwal (7), 8. Ramteke Ayush (6.5). 9. Gupta Pratham (6.5). 10. Swaraj Mishra (6.5).