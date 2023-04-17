Bangar, Tejaswini, Kodan, Nidhi triumph

More than 4000 runners participated in the marathon which happened after a gap of 2 years due to the pandemic. Different race categories were flagged off by Executive Director of Dalmia Cement, Hakimuddin Ali, sales manager Rajesh Khanna, and COO, HCG Cancer Hospital Venkateshvaralu Marapakka.

A special 1.5kms run was also organized for the specially abled citizens. This run was supported by Saksham NGO.

The prizes to the winners were handed over by , DIG, Group Centre, CRPF, Hingna Prashant Jambholkar. Hakimuddin Ali, Rajesh Khanna, Venkateshvaralu Marapakka and others were present on the occaison.

Results

42-km men: Sanjay Bangar (3:48:37), Dileep Wanjari (4:04:35), Narendra Lambakane (4:14:10)

Women: Tejaswini Lambakane (3:54:57)

21 km men: Sunil Kodan (1.24.32), Kapil Yadav (1.26.17), Bhaskar Landge (1.3021)

21 km women: Nidhi Tarate (1.48.44), Vidya Dhapodkar (1.56.18), Arshika Tumsare (2.02.01)

10 km men: Manish Pathe (35.11),Ankush Sarode (36.08), Pramod Urkude (36.52)

10 km women: Shobha Yadav (50.58), Pramila Lambakane (53.32), Renu Sidhu (53.51)