Bansod selected in Indian roller hockey team

Nagpur, July 10

Tanay Bansod, a registered skater of Nagpur District Roller Skating Association (NDRSA) has been selected in the Indian roller hockey team for World Skate Games 2022 to be held from October 24 to November 14 in Buenos Aires and San Juan, Argentina. Tanay is a student of Jyotiba College of Physical Education Nagpur and has participated in State championship under the Skating Association of Maharashtra and School Games Federation of India (SGFI). Tanay has also represented Maharashtra in 11 Roller Skating Nationals under the Roller Skating Federation of India (RSFI) & (SGFI) in various Roller Hockey National Championships. He has participated 14 times in State Championship and has won 8 Gold, three silver and three bronze medals.

Tanay has been training under the guidance of Dr. Upendra Varma. NDRSA founder members Baba Deshpande and Sunil Shirsikar, president Shabbir Vali, chairman Anil Bobde, vice president Adv. Sachin Sambre, treasurer Swapnil Samarth and all the committee members of Nagpur District Roller Skating Association have congratulated Tanay for his achievement.