Bapuna Cup from tomorrow

The tournament will be played in U-23 One Day format to serve as a warm-up for the BCCI U23 Men's State A Trophy. The matches will be played at VCA Civil Lines, Jamtha, Kalamna & D Y Patil ground.

In all, 6 teams, including four from other states, will be competing for top honours. The teams will be playing each other once each in league with the top two teams qualifying for the finals, based on points system.

The second half of the final will be played under lights on December 4 at VCA Civil Lines.

The participating teams are Bapuna XI, Dinshaw's XI, Maharashtra Cricket Association, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh and Mumbai Cricket Association.

BAPUNA XI: .Mohd. Faiz (C), Satyam Bhoyar, Neel Athaley (WK), Mohit Nachankar (WK), Rohit Binkar, Varun Bisht, Aryan Meshram, Minar Sahare, Ashit Singh, Tejas Soni, Sanyog Bhagwat, Piyush Savarkar, Ankush Tambiwar, Arjun Ingle, Sahil Shaikh.

DINSHAW'S XI: Jagjot Singh Sasan (C), Abhishek Agrawal, Vedant Jajoo, Shivam Deshmukh (WK), Aniket Pande (WK), Vishesh Tiwari, Zubairuddin, Ganesh Bhosle, Gaurav Farde, Mandar Ghodmare, Rahul Dongarwar, Pratham Maheshwari, Adnan Kamal, Ashish Jadhav, Manan Agrawal.