Bapuna Cup from tomorrow

According to a press release for teams including Dinshaw's XI, Bapuna XI, Baroda Cricket Association and Maharashtra Cricket Association will participate in the tournament.Chairman of Bapuna Group of Companies Aspi Bapuna will inaugurate the tournament on October 30 at 8:30 am at VCA Civil lines ground.

The tournament will be held for Under-25 age group and will be in one-day format. The Under-25 age group has been involved because the senior team is engaged in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 knockout matches and there is no window for their participation. The BCCI Under-25 State 'A' Trophy is commencing from November 20 and the Bapuna Cup will provide the players good practice opportunity.