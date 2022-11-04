Baroda CA lift Bapuna Cup

Nagpur

Baroda Cricket Association’s U-25 team defeated hosts Bapuna XI by six wickets to emerge victorious in the final of the Bapuna Cup (One-Day) Tournament played at VCA Civil Lines Stadium on Friday (October 4). It was heart-breaking for Bapuna XI which had qualified for the final, having won all their three league matches.

In a keenly contested finale, Bapuna XI won the toss and batted first. In spite of a run-a-ball 75 by Aniket Pande and a sedate 56 by Satyam Bhoyar, the hosts were bowled out for 233 in 49.1 overs. Baroda’s Dhruv Patel claimed three wickets for 40 runs.

Baroda’s chase was perfectly anchored by Kinit Patel, who made an unbeaten 118 off 152 deliveries to see his side home with one over to spare. Kinit, who was declared the man-of-the match for his fine knock, was well-supported by Shivalik Sharma (61). Nachiket Bhute claimed all the four Baroda wickets to fall but it was not enough for his team.

There was, however, some consolation for him as Nachiket was adjudged the ‘Best Bowler’ for picking up eight wickets in the tournament. The individual award for the Best Batsman went to Nayan Chavan of Bapuna XI, who finished with a tally of 238 runs in four matches.

President of the Bapuna Group of Industries Parheez Gim gave away the trophies to the captains of the winners and runners-up teams.

Scores in Brief:

Bapuna XI: 233/10 in 49.1 Overs ( Aniket Pande 75, Satyam Bhoyar 56, Nachiket Bhute 29,

Dhruv Patel 3/40, Safvan Patel 2/55, Manan Solanki 2/61)

Baroda CA: 237/4 in 49 Overs ( Kinit Patel 118* ,Shivalik Sharma 61, Nachiket Bhute 4/48)

Result: Baroda CA won the match by 6 wkts.