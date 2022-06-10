Bazm E Zulfekar win by 2-0

Nagpur, June 10

Bazm E Zulfekar blanked Nagpur United 2-0 in the First Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) at Suyog Nagar ground, here on Friday. Bazm E Zulfekar had an upper hand right from the beginning. In the ninth minute, Faizan Ansari drew the first blood in the ninth minute.Nine minutes later Hassan Ansari struck and made the equation 2-0.

In the second half, Nagpur United tried their best to reduce the deficit but in vain.

During the proceedings, Mehfooz Ansari (29th min) and Lukman Ansari (51st) min were cautioned.

On Saturday, Sportians will take on Mominpura FC at 4 p.m. at the same venue.