Bengaluru FC to conduct trials for Satellite Academy in Kalmeshwar

Nagpur, 27 May 2022: Indian Super League team Bengaluru FC, on Friday, announced that it would be conducting trials to its newest Satellite Academy facility, in Kalmeshwar, during the month of June 2022. The trials, set to be conducted between 10th and 13th of next month, will invite players to join the club’s U13 and U15 Boys’ day boarding teams in Kalmeshwar.

“We’re really excited to be joining hands with the Nagpur District Football Association in our attempts to tap into the pool of talent that we have available to us here in Kalmeshwar, with support from the Western India Football Association. Our learnings from the Academy in Salboni, are that a lot of players have raw talent and just need to be given direction in their path to becoming professional footballers,” said Bengaluru FC CEO Mandar Tamhane.

While the U-3 trials will be held for boys born on or after January 1, 2010, trials to the U15 team will allow boys born between January 1, 2008 and December 31, 2009.

“The JSW Satellite Coaching and Selection Camp is a golden opportunity that will help players in Nagpur and neighbouring districts. If selected, they have the opportunity to join Bengaluru FC’s Academy and represent them at the national and international levels. I urge players in these age groups to come forward for the trials,” said Haresh Vora, President of the Nagpur District Football Association.

For more information on the trials, contact Nikhil Wahane(8551002233), Govinda Pall (8551003005) or Prashant Kalshetti(9637742353) or walk-in for registrations at the JSW Housing Colony, MIDC Industrial Area, at 8 am on June 10.