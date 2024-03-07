Bharati Fulmali replaces injured Harleen for Gujarat Giants

Representing Vidarbha in domestic games, Bharti has featured in the Senior Women’s One Day and T20 tournaments, while also taking the field for the Central Zone in the Senior Women Inter Zonal competitions.

Bharati earned her spot for the Trailblazers in the Women’s T20 Challenge, where she only played a game, but had the opportunity to share the dressing room with some of the game’s finest players. Her dedication and hard work paid off when she made her debut for India in the Women’s Twenty20 International (WT20I) against England on March 7, 2019, scoring 23 runs from 2 games and since has had another opportunity at the international stage.