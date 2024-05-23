Bharti slams 82 as Vid women win by 119 runs

Batting first Vidarbha scored 194 all out in 49 overs. After failure to fop order batters, Bharti (82, 115b, 10x4) and Kanchan Nagwani (37, 69b, 5x4) rescued Vidarbha by making crucial 91-un partnership for the sixth wicket. Nupur Kohale contributed 14 whereas Mansi Borikar remained not out on 10.

For Bihar, Rachana Singh claimed five wickets conceding 21 runs while Aarya got two for 36.

In reply, Bihar lost their wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for a paltry 75 in 39.4 overs Only Apurva (20) managed to cross the double digits.

For Vidarbha, pacer Komal Zanzad (3 for 16) was the most successful bowler. Mansi Borikar got two for 16 whereas Kanchan Nagwani, Riddhi and Saloni Rajput were chipped in with one each. Vidarbha have 12 points in five matches after winning three and losing two. They will play Pondicherry next on Sunday.