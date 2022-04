Bhavesh, Pranali win Dr Ambedkar 4-km race

Nagpur, April 14

Bhavesh Khandar and Pranali Borekar won 4-km Dr Ambedkar race organised on the occasion of birth anniversary of the architect of Indian Constitution Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Sanvidhan square on Thursday.

Bhavesh Khandar of White Track Club clocked 15:48:72 minutes to achieve premier position. Surjit Rajbhar (Fitness For Ever) 17:57:25 and Ayush Ninave (Track Star) 17:58:18 finished second and third respectively.

In the women section, Pranali Borekar (Track Star) 21:04:58; Pooja Panchbuddhe (Black Bird) 22:08:31 and Vidhi Parihar (HTKBC Hingna) 22:15:55 came first to third respectively.

Earlier secretary of Nagpur District Athletics Association Dr Sharad Suryavanshi, Yashwant Telang, Kevaldas Tembhekar, Suresh Dhamgaye, Yogesh Thakre, Bhaskar Suryavamshi and Ram Wani garlanded the statue of Dr Ambedkar.

Yashwant Telang presided over the prize distribution function at Deekshabhoomi. Rajabhau Tanksale,Dr Shubhangi Bagde, Kevaldas Tembhekar, Suresh Dhamgaye, Bhaskar Suryavanshi, Guurudeo Nagrale distributed the prizes. Dr Archana Kottewar conducted the proceedings.

Results

4-km men: Bhavesh Khandar (White Track Club) 15:48:72, Surjit Rajbhar (Fitness For Ever) 17:57:25; Ayush Ninave (Track Star) 17:58:18; Prafull Wanjari (Black Bird) 18:27:35; Abhishek Bawne (Right Track Club) 18:27:71; Piyush Chiple (Glowing Star) 18:46:48; Vikas Bisne (Jai Athletics Club) 19:06:55; Shreyas Tatte (HTKBC Hingna) 19:12:48

Women (4-km): Pranali Borekar (Track Star) 21:04:58; Pooja Panchbuddhe (Black Bird) 22:08:31; Vidhi Parihar (HTKBC JHingna) 22:15:55; Bharti Borkar (Track Star) 23:40:09; Aishwarya Badhekar (Shakuntala Sports Club) 23:40:32; Bhavna Nagpure (Track Star) 24:41: 70; Aparna Borkar (Black Bird) 24:54:72; Tanushri Ghade (track Star) 25:20:38.