Bhavyashree, Nageshwari bag gold, Bhuvneshwari, Om win silver

In Under-20 girls section, Bhavyashree Mahalle, a member of RTMNU's Khelo India Centre bagged gold in 3000 m race. Nageshwari Vedapalli of Black Birds Flyers excelled in 100 m race

In 400 m race, Bhuvneshwari Masram bagged silver whereas in the Under-18 boys section, Om Itkelwar won silver in 100 m race.

In the same category district team comprising Namrata Atkari, Bhavyashree Mahallle, Aditi Badwani and Sanyogita Misar achieved silver medal in 1000 m race. In Under-20 girls section, a team of Trupti Patle, Bhuvneshswari Masram, Prachi Yadav and Mitali Bhoyar secured bronze medal. Bhavyashree Mahalle is being trained under the guidance of former national athlete Wayali Waghmare. NDAA secretary Dr Sharad Suryawanshi has expressed satisfaction over the performance of Nagpur athletes.