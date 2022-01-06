Big Ben to stay in Elite Div

With this victory, Big Ben will stay in the Elite division next season whereas Qidwai has been relegated to super division.

Big Ben netted all two goals during injury time and recorded a sensational victory. In the 83rd minute they were reduced to ten when Tanvirul Islam the 94th minute, Big Ben got a penalty kick when Qidwai's Tony handled the ball. Arjun Roka perfectly converted free-kick and scored much-awaited goal. In the very next moment, Abhinav Jichkar scored second goal by surprising the rival defenders. During the proceedings, match referee cautioned Giftson Saji (69th min) and Emmanuel Francis (74th min) of Big Ben. Qidwai'sPranay Lamghare (14th min) and Rananjoy Banik (51st min) were also shown yellow cards.

On Friday, a Super Four match will be played between Young Muslim and Ansar Sporting Club at the same venue at 2.30 p.m.