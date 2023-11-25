Bowlers wreak havoc as Vid win by 8 wickets

Vidarbha bowled out Manipur for 113 and then achieved the target losing just two wickets in 16.5 overs.

The day belonged to Vidarbha bowlers who troubled the rivals batters and didn't allow them to settle. While Akhay Karnewar claimed four wickets for 18 runs, pacer Rajneesh Gurbani got three for 26. Darshan Nalkande too bowled well and got two for 20.

For Manipur, middle-order batsman Johnson remained not out on 51 in 105 balls hitting three boundaries. He didn't get support from the other end. B Rahman (12) and Priyojit (13) managed to cross the double figures while the rest of the batsmen surrendered to Vidabha pace and spin.

In reply, Aman Mokhade slammed 30-ball 49 hitting nine boundaries as Vidarbha achieved the target in 16.5 overs. Opener Sanjay Ramaswami remained not out on (30, 45b, 4x4 in the company of Karun Nair (18, 17b, 2x4. 1x6)..

After recording two straight victories Vidarbha will play their next match against Maharashtra on November 27.

Brief scores

Manipur: 113 all out in 45.4 overs (Johnson 51 not out, Akshay Karnewar 4 for 18, Rajneesh Gurbani 3 for 36, Darshan Nalkande 2 for 20)

Vidarbha: 115 for 2 in 16.5 overs (Aman Mokhade 49, Sanjay Ramaswamy 30 not out, Karun Nair 18 not out, Bikash Singh and Rex one wicket each).