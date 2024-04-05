Budding archers to be trained in city

After bringing laurels to the country at international level, archer Ojas Deotale has taken the initiative of training the budding archer in the city and for that under Ojas Foundation a residential training camp has been organised from April 28 to May 7 at Siddhivinayak School, Gumgaon.

Addressing media persons on Friday, Deotale who won three gold medals for the country in the Asian Games held at China said the main objective behind the camp is to prepare the new archers in the region and provide them international-level training and equipment.

Deotale said, " During my initial days I faced a lot of hardships in the absence of proper training and facilities. But now I want the budding archers should get the right knowledge. We want to develop Nagpur as an archery hub and that is the main reason why this camp will be organised".

He said international coach Pravin Sawant along with Arjuna awardee Surekha Venam, Olympian Atanu Das, Deepika Kumari, Abhishek Vermna, Aditi Swami, Prathmehs Fuge, Prathmesh Jawkar, Tusha rShelke, RaiTarundeep, Pravin Jadav, Aman Saini and Rajat Chavan will share their knowledge and impart the training to the participants.

He said such camp will be organised for the first time in the country at very nominal fees. For the beginners the equipment will be provided at free of cost. The camp includes archery training, meditation, yoga, motivational speeches, etc.

Deotale who received Lokmat's Maharashtrian of the Year Award in Mumbai recently said talented archers will be sent to Satara for the advanced training. Around 50 archers are expected to attend the residential camp that will be supported by Nagpur District Archery Associaiton and Maharashtra Archery Association. Parents of Ojas father Paavin and mother Archana were also present at the press conference.

For more details interested persons can contact on mobile numbers 9096017344 and 8600788846.