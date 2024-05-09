Bumper purchase of gold, electrical appliances on Akshay Tritiya

On Thursday, the rate of 24 carat gold was Rs 71,350 (without GST). The rate of silver was Rs 82,750 per kg (without GST). Sudhir Betule, director of Lakshmi Jewellers, says that they do not care about the price of gold on the auspicious time of Akshaya Tritiya. Muhurta is important for them. Betule said that this time too there will be purchase of gold and silver on a large scale.

Builders' offers for flat booking

- On Akshay Tritiya, many people book their dream house and flat. Many people buy flats considering this auspicious time. On this occasion, many builders and land developers of the city have announced attractive offers on the booking of flats and plots. Some have announced a discount of 5 to 10 percent on the price and some have announced an offer of providing free modular kitchen and AC in the flat. Customers are also in the mood to cash in on this opportunity. Yashwant Khodke, director of Nani'j Buildcom, said that this time flat booking will be done on a large scale on the day of Akshay Tritiya.