Bus collides with truck on Nagpur-Hyderabad route, 16 passengers injured

Samudrapur (Wardha): A bus traveling from Hyderabad towards Nagpur hit a truck. As soon as the accident happened, the truck overturned on the side of the road. After which the bus went out of control and climbed the road divider. In this terrible accident, 16 passengers of the bus suffered minor injuries. The driver of the truck and the bus also got injured and has been admitted to the hospital.

The accident took place at Jam Shivara on the Nagpur-Hyderabad route around 5.45 am on Saturday. As soon as the information about the accident was received, Assistant Police Inspectors Sapate, Kishore Yelne, Ajay Belle, Gaurav Kharwade, Sunil Srinath of Highway Police Station at Jam immediately reached the spot and admitted the injured to Samudrapur Hospital. Samudrapur police have registered this accident.