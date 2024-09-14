BVM Ashti shuttlers bring laurels

Students of various schools in and around Nagpur participated in this tournament enthusiastically. Students of Bhavan’s Bhagwandas Purohit Vidya Mandir, Ashti performed excellently in different categories.

In the Under-15 boys section, Atharva Urade emerged winner. In the girls section, Sanvi Mittal won the title while Agya Joshi was declared ruunner-up.

In Under-13 boys’ category, Bhargav Band secured rrnner-up position whereas Shriniwas Admane and Ishita Pal secured the runner-up positions in the boys and girls categories respectively.

In the Under-11 boys’ category, Parth Kingrani secured the runner-up position while Rishikesh Tarvatkar and Mast. Adhiraj Pranjale bagged the 2nd runner-up position, and Anvika Kriplani secured the 2nd runner-up position in Under-11 girls’ category.

Viraj Bhujade and Pragun Sharma finished second in Under-9 boys’ and girls’ categories respectively.

Two teachers of Bhavan’s Bhagwandas Purohit Vidya Mandir, Ashti, Sonal Renghe secured the runner-Up position while Yogeshwari Ginnalwar achieved the second runner-up position in above 25 years women’s category.

Around 150 students participated in this badminton tournament. All participants were given certificates and all winners were honoured with trophies and certificates.

Principal Vandana Bisen congratulated and highly applauded all the winners and appreciated hard efforts of their sports teacher Santosh Sakalle.