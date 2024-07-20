BVM Ashti students whine in Science expo

68 schools from all over Vidarbha Region participated in this event. Two students of Bhavan’s Bhagwandas Purohit Vidya Mandir, Ashti bagged second prize in this event. The students are Manan Agrawal (IX) and M Anvesh Somisetti (IX). They were awarded with certificate of merit and cash prize of Rs. 5000. Students performed under the guidance of physics teacher Samir Khule Principal, Vandan Bisen congratulated the students on their magnificent achievement and appreciated the ard efforts of the teacher.