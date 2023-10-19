BVM girls, Narayana boys div champions

In the girls final, BVM while representing Nagpur city defeated K John's Public School (Nagpur rural) 18-4 in the one-sided affair. BVM dominated all the quarters 10-4, 6-0, 0-0, 2-0. Thanks to Pankhudi Bade who netted the highest eight baskets. She was well supported by Vaidehi Yelne who scored four. For K John, Mahi Katole scored two points.

Earlier in the semis, K John thrashed Gadchiroli 15-0 whereas BVM downed Wardha 18-1.

In the boys final, Narayana Vidyalaya while representing Nagpur city overcame Gadchiroli's Carmel High School 23-10. The quarterwise score was 4-0. 6-2, 7-2, 6-6. For the winners, Dheer Agrawal single-handedly scored 21 points. In the semis, Narayana Vidyalayam defeated Wardha 26-11 whereas Gadchiroli got the better of Nagpur rural 15-4.

RESULTS (U-14)

GIRLS (Final): BVM Srikrishna Nagar (Pankhudi Bade 8, Vritti Punekar 4, Vaidehi Yelne 4) bt K John Public School (Mahi Katole 2) 18-4 (10-4, 6-0, 0-0, 2-0) Semis: Nagpur Gramin bt Gadchiroli 15-0; Nagpur City bt Wardha 18-1

BOYS (Final): Narayana Vidyalayam (Dheer Agrawal 21) bt Carmel High School, Gadchiroli (Sumit Dudse 4) 23-10 (4-0, 6-2, 7-2, 6-6) Semis: Nagpur City bt Wardha 26-11; Gadchiroli bt Nagpur Gramin 15-4;