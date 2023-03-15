BWF international challenge from today

Nagpur, Sept 12

The first-ever BWF International Challenge will begin with qualifying rounds on September 13 at Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur.

Nagpur only girl in women's singles qualifying round — Shruti Chokhandre — is seeded 12 in the qualifying round, while the other local talent — world No. 47 Malvika Bansod — is the top seed in the main draw. The event has evoked a good response as around 560 players’ entries (112 each event) have been received from 12 countries including India (347), Japan (6), Malaysia, Maldives (10), Uganda (4), Zambia (3), Zimbabwe (1), United States of America (2), Canada (1), Thailand (11), Sri Lanka (5) and UAE (1).

The events in the tournament will include men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles. Minister for Rural Development, Medical Education, Sports and Youth Welfare, Maharashtra State Girish Mahajan will inaugurate the tournament in the presence of MLC Shrikant Bhartiya, BAI secretary Sanjay Mishra, MBA president Arun Lakhani and NDBA secretary Mangesh Kashikiar. Soon after the inauguration, qualifying rounds will be played. T, main draw matches will commence after the first couple of days. The six-day tournament will conclude on September 18, Sunday.