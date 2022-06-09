Carrom tourney for media employees on June 18-19

Nagpur, June9

Nagpur Press Club and Sports Journalists’ Association of Nagpur (SJAN) are jointly organising Ankur Seeds 1st Carrom Tournament for Media Employees on June 18 and 19 at the air conditioned hall of Nagpur Press Club, situated opposite Institute of Science, Civil Lines.

Addressing a press conference secretary of Nagpur Press Club Bramhashankar Tripathi said members of print, electronic and digital media and portals will be allowed to take part in the competition which will be held in singles and doubles categories.”

The tournament will be inaugurated on June 18 by Maharashtra Sports Minister Sunil Kedar at 9 am. The prize distribution ceremony will be held on June 19 at 4 pm. Nagpur district guardian Minister Dr Nitin Raut will be the chief guest.

SJAN president Dt Thakur said that the tournament will be officiated by technical delegates from Vidarbha Carrom Association. Siddharth Narnaware will be the chief referee.

Prizes worth Rs 43,000 will be given to the winners, runners-up in singles and doubles events. The winners of the singles event will get Rs 7,000 while the runners-up will get Rs 5,000. The third place finisher will get Rs 3,000. The winners in doubles category will get Rs 10,000 while the runners-up will get Rs 7,000 and third place finishers will get Rs 5,000. Apart from these, three consolation prizes of Rs 1000 each will also be given in each category,” said Thakur.

The entry fee is Rs 100 for singles and Rs 200 for doubles. “Entry forms are available at Nagpur Press Club, Tilak Patrakar Bhawan and at sports desks of respective newspapers. Entries can be submitted at the Press Club or at Tilak Patrakar Bhawan. The last date of entry is June 12, 2022,” Tournament convenor Pramanik said.

As a precaution, the organisers have requested all participants to use face masks during the competition.

Nagpur Press Club president Pradip Maitra, tournament convenor Charudutt Kahu and Nagpur Press Club member Joseph Rao were also present during the presser.