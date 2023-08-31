CDS students bring laurels

In Under-12 boys 2 km race, Swastik Patel secured first place and won cash prize of ₹ 1,200. In the Under-14 girls 3-km race, Akshara Balpande emerged winner and got cash prize of ₹ 1,200. Bhargavi Bhagar finished runners-up in the same group.

In U-16 boys-(4 Km) event Shivansh Patel secured third place whereas Prajyot Nagose. finished fifth. The school director Nisha Saraf along with the school principal Bharti Malviya and sports coordinator Percy Amroliwalla congratulated the winners and the school coach Sangeeta Bhange on their splendid achievements