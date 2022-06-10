Central Railways enter semis

Nagpur, June 10

Divisional Sports Association Central Railways made it to the semi-finals of the ongoing Baidyanath Six-A-Side Flood Light Rink Hockey Tournament organised by Vidarbha Hockey Players Association at Vidarbha Hockey Association ground.

In their last league match, DSS Central Railways defeated Eagle Sports ‘B’ 7-5 to make it to the last four.

Dhyanchand Sports Academy and Accountant General Recreation Club (AGRC) have already booked semis spots from their respective groups.

In an exciting match, Shailendra Singh scored in the last minute to help his side make semis.

The goal scorers for Central Railways were Rashid Khan (1), Irshad Mirza (3), Izhar Hussain (1), Kashif Ahmed (1), Shailendra Singh (1).

For Eagle ‘B’, Rohit Chaturvedi (4) and Ravi Shahu (1) scored the goals.

Ira girls storm into final

Ira International rode on goals from Palak Sharma and Yashashvi Kubde to thrash School of Scholars and enter the final of the School Girls section of the ongoing Baidyanath Six-A-Side Flood Light Rink Hockey Tournament organised by Vidarbha Hockey Players Association at Vidarbha Hockey Association ground.

Palak and Yashashvi scored 13 goals between them as Ira International thrashed SoS 16-0 in the semi-finals.

While Palak sounded the board on six occasions, Yashashvi scored seven goals in the one-sided match. The other goal scorers for Ira were Samiksha Yelne, Purva Dhandhre and Maitree Thakre.