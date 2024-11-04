Chankapur, MOIL play 1-1 draw

In the 18th minute, Tanmay Khande gave a 1-0 lead to Chankapur on the cross of Aftab. After facing goal, MOIL players too launched a series of attacks in the rival citadel but MOIL defenders thwarted their attempts. After a change of ends, Parmanand Dhurve equalised the score for MOIL in the 48th minute on the cross of Vijay.

Even after making lot of efforts both the teams failed to break the deadlock. During the proceedings match referee cautioned Geet Harenkhede (56th min) and Aftab Siddiqui (81st min). Vishalm Parkewar (43rd min) and Ankit Yadav (60th min). On Tuesday, Qidwai Club will play Alfateh 3.00 pm.