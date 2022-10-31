Chavan fashons Bapuna XI victory

Nagpur,

Bapuna XI chased down Maharashtra CA’s tally of 341/8 with three balls to spare in a high-scoring league match of the U-25 Bapuna Cup (One-Day), played at the VCA Civil Lines ground on Monday .

The visiting team from Maharashtra rode Harshal Kate’s 104 (98 balls) and Ranjit Nikam’s run-a-ball 68 to post a mammoth tally of 341/8 in their allotted 50 overs. Bapuna XI, however, chased down the target with three wickets and three balls to spare. Nayan Chavan made a splendid 96 off 98 balls for the home team.

The opening match of the tournament was played between Bapuna XI and Baroda CA on Sunday. Bapuna XI got off to a winning start by posting a six-wicket victory.

In Monday’s other match, played at the Jamtha Stadium, Dinshaw’s XI carved out a narrow two-run victory over Baroda CA’s U-25 team. Prerit Agarwal 106 (106 balls) and Aniruddha Choudhary 82 (99b) shared a big partnership as Dinshaw’s XI posted 278/7 in 50 overs. Baroda batsmen made a bold attempt to chase down the target with Harsh Desai 66 (87b) and Manan Solanki 65* (61b) leading the charge but Yash Kadam (4/39) and Sanmesh Deshmukh (2/48) bowled splendidly to squeeze out a narrow victory.

Earlier the tournament was inaugurated by president Bapuna Group of Industries Parheex Gimi, at the Civil Lines ground on Sunday. VCA secretary Hemant Gandhi, joint secretary Sharad Padhye and others were present.