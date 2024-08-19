Chess teacher training prog from today

Designed to enhance the teaching skills of chess educators, the two-day seminar offers a unique opportunity to learn from expert trainers and elevate participants' coaching methodologies.

Led by IA Anurag Singh, a FIDE Lead School Instructor, the seminar is powered by the prestigious FIDE Chess in Education (CIE) Commission. The programme is tailored to chess coaches, school teachers, chess enthusiasts, and aspiring future coaches looking to upgrade their skills. Participants will gain valuable insights into modern chess teaching methodologies, as developed by the FIDE CIE, ensuring that educators are equipped with the tools to inspire and educate the next generation of chess players.

The seminar aims to provide attendees with cutting-edge techniques to improve their teaching strategies. Participants will learn how to effectively integrate chess into various educational settings, making it a powerful tool for cognitive and academic development.

For more information or to register, interested can contact IA Pravin Pantawane in mobile number 9372560695.