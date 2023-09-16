Chhattisgarh clinch double crown

Chhattisgarh won sub-junior and junior boys titles. In the sub-junior category, they defeated Uttar Pradesh 8-0.. Earlier in the semis, Chhattisgarh downed host Maharashtra 11-0 whereas Uttar Pradesh overcame Kerala (CPFI) 5-4 in sudden death.

In the junior category, Chhattisgarh recorded 8-3 victory over West Bengal to win the crown. In the semis, Chhatisgarh drubbed Tamil Nadu 14-1 whereas West Bengal got rid of Uttar Pradesh 9.4

Indian Army won senior title defeating TeTerritorial Army 7-6 in a hard fought battle. In the semis, Indian Army recorded 8-7 victory over Indian Air Force whereas Territorial Army got the better of Chhattisgarh 11-4.

President of Asian Cycle Polo Federation and vice president of World Cycle Polo Federation Thakur Raghuvendrasingh Dundol was the chief guest of prize distribution function. President of Cycle Polo Federation of India Air Marshal Pradip Bapat presided over the function. Group Captain Mardikar, secretary of CPFI Dinesh Sarve, joint secretary VR Channawar, Dr SR Lunge, international player Milind Patle, Sanjay Tijare, Dr NT Deshmukh, Subhash burde, Shankar Burde,, Uttam Itankar and others were present on the occasion. Organising committee secretary Gajanan Burde conducted the proceedings. Working president Dr Vinod Jaiswal made introductory ramarks. CA Bhagwat Thakre proposed a vote of thanks.