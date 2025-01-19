Chirag, Divyanshi emerge U-13 champs

Chirag with 100% score of 6 points out of 6 was a clear winner in open group. Vishawaditya Awasthi, Shourya Ambone, Harsh Lahoti and Samarth Gawande scored 5 points each but were placed from 2nd to 5th in the merit list based on their tie break scores.

In the girls group, Divyanshi Khandelwal with 5.5 points annexed the title. Anushka Deshpande with 5 point was placed second. Chhavi Zade and Anvi Hirde scored 4.5 point and were adjudged third and fourth respectively based on their tie break scores.

Top 2 finishers in open group i.e. Chirag Lahoti and Vishwaditya Awasthi and top two finishers in girls group i.e. Divyanshi Khandelwal and Anushka Deshpande were selected to represent Nagpur District in Maharashtra State Under-13 Open and Girls chess Championship 2025 to be held later this year. Prizes were distributed at the hands of treasurer, MKH Sancheti Group CA Gaurav Jaipuria in presence of Director MKH Sancheti Group Amit Yenurkar, NVCC EC member Madhur Bang and CAN secretry Bhushan Shriwas.

From this year the Nagpur District Selection Chess Championship also carries cash prizes to the winners sponsored by MHK Sancheti Group. Accordingly Chirag Lahoti the winner of open group got Rs.2000 alongwith trophy. Divyanshi Khandelwal, the winner of girls group also got Rs. 2000/- as cash prize sponsored by MKH Sancheti Group.

Top five finishers in open and girls group were awarded cash prizes sponsored by MKH Sancheti Group alongwith trophies. Medals were given to top three finishers in Under-11, 9 and 7 age categories.

FA Shiva Iyer was the Chief Arbiter who was assisted by SNA Prayas Ambade, SNA Akash Rewatkar and Prathamesh Machave.