Chitre wins rapid chess crown

Nagpur, July 17

Arush Chitre emerged the winner in the 54th Weekend Rapid Chess Tournament 2022 organised by Nagpur District Chess Association in association with Dhanwate National College on Sunday.

In the eight-round tournament, Arush remained undefeated and scored the highest 7.5 points to win the crown. Shaunak Badole finished runner sup with 6.5 points whereas Jay Sawwalakhe secured third place with six points.

In the last round on top board, Chitre defeated Ayush Ramteke whereas on second board

Jay Sawwalakhe and Shaunak Badole settled to a draw On the third board Sumesh RamtekeoutwittedKanishq Datta. The prizes were distributed at the hands of chief arbiter Pravin Pantawane.

.Final ranking: 1. Arush Chitre (7.5, 37.5), 2. Shaunak Badole (6.5, 37.5), 3.Jay Sawwalakhe (6, 38.5), 4. Ramteke Sumedh (6. 36.5), 5. Yadav Apratim (6, 32.5), 6. Sabir Adnan (5.5, 40), 7. Gaigore Sanskar (5.5, 36.5), 8. Ramteke Ayush (5,5m 35.5), 12 Lohit Rushikesh (5, 39.5), 10. Mradul Yadav (5, 38.5).Results (round 8): Ramteke Ayush (5.5) lost to Chitre Arush (7.5), Sawalakhe Jay (6) drew with Badole Shaunak (6.5), Dutta Kanishq (5) lost to Ramteke Sumedh (6),

Yadav Apratim (6) bt Lohit Rushikesh (5), Gaigore Sanskar (5.5) bt Bhartia Aarav (4.5), Sabir Adnan (5.5) bt Maras Sahejveer Singh (4.5), TM Kawadkar (4) lost to Junghare Aditya (5), Mradul Yadav (5) bt Ramteke Yugant (4).