City's Yogendra Singh wins golf tourney in Scotland

Nagpur, June 13

The 66th Rotary Club International Golf Tournament 2022 in Stableford format was held f recently wherein over 300 golfers from 27 countries took part in this annual tournament held at St Andrews, Scotland.

Nagpur’s Yogendra Singh played impressively with gross scores of 85 and 83 over the first 2 days to make the cut for the final 2 rounds. After making it to the top 45, Yogendra Singh played final two rounds with gross score of 87 & 86, this earned him 85 Stableford points to win the trophy.

The playing conditions were extremely difficult with gusting winds and lightning fast greens. However, Yogendra Singh overcame the difficult odds to play well and ultimately win the International Golf Championship. He was the first person from India to win the International golf tournament which is now in it's 66th year.

This has put the name of a golfer from Nagpur on the boards of the most prestigious golf course in the world where he has joined an elite band of players who have won an International tournament at St Andrews such as Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Seve Ballesteros, Sir Nick Faldo, Sam Snead, Bobby Locke, John Daly, Louis Oosthuizen and Zach Johnson.

Yogendra Singh, industrialist and vice president of Vidarbha Golf Association (VGA) said, hopefully, this will inspire others in Nagpur to pick up the game of golf and win tournaments all around the world. This may also inspire the government authorities in Nagpur to build a public golf course for the Nagpur city residents so that more people in the city can learn the sport and play competitively.