Coach Attendant Attempts to Rape Girl in Moving Train in Nagpur, Beaten up by Passengers

Nagpur: On Tuesday night, a Coach Attendant attempted to sexually assault a young girl in Patliputra Express. Upon finding out, angered passengers beat up the accused.

The accused, Mohammad Munna (50) belongs to Gaya, Bihar. He has been working as a Coach attendant in the Railways for the past eight years. He was stationed in Bengluru-Patna-Patliputra Express' AC 3 Tier B-2 coach. In this coach, a 75-year-old woman, her married daughter granddaughter(9), and grandson were traveling together. When the train approached Nagpur, the young girl went to the bathroom around 1-1:30 at night. The majority of passengers were asleep at the time.

Coach Attendant Munna saw the girl entering the bathroom and broke in through the door right after her. He is said to have locked the door from the inside and attempted to take the girl's clothes off. The terrified young girl was screaming in protest which in turn panicked the accused and he even tried to calm her down by offering money. He opened the bathroom door due to her incessant screaming, which eventually led to the girl making a run.

Meanwhile, her mother had realized that her daughter hadn't returned and when the girl approached her crying, she told the mother about the incident. The angered mother woke up other passengers and made them aware of what had happened. Equally enraged passengers found Mumma and beat him up mercilessly. Some wanted to throw him off the train but other passengers tried controlling the situation by informing Railway Protection Force. RPF officers reached the coach and arrested the accused. GRP took the man in custody once

the train halted at Nagpur station.

The authorities, including officer Manisha Kashid have noted down complaint from the victim and her mother.

A case has been filed under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.