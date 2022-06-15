Contractor locks Ramtek indoor sports complex for non-payment

Nagpur, June 15

Badminton players and gymnasium users coming to Ramtek's taluka level government indoor sports complex were in for a rude shock on Tuesday when they found it locked and couldn't enter. The contractor who constructed the hall had put his lock on the main gate to protest non-payment of his dues. He also put up a banner proclaiming the complex would not open until he gets full payment from the Public Works Department (PWD).

The complex is among the taluka-level indoor sports complexes being built across the state. But they also show government apathy and red-tapism like in this case. Interestingly, PWD says it has paid all dues.

A player said, “We are unnecessarily suffering due to tussle between contractor and PWD. They should resolve the issue as early as possible and reopen the hall.”

Sources said the work of hall having the facility for badminton and gymnasium was completed in January 2021. During a visit, local MLA Adv Ashish Jaiswal suggested some changes and additional facilities. As per his instructions, the contractor completed the works and August 15, 2021 was finalised for opening of the hall. Since the MLA was not available, the inauguration was delayed and finally it opened in October 2021. Players and public were using it regularly since.

Contractor Jawahar Kumbhalkar told Lokmat Times, “If players are suffering, I am not responsible. I have been requesting PWD to release our Rs 13 lakh payment for the last 10 months but the officials keep giving excuses. I had expected the payment would be released by March end. Three more months have passed since then but payment hasn't come. The delay has forced me to take this extreme step.”

Kumbhalkar said before closing the hall he had given intimation to the PWD officials on WhatsApp but they ignored it. “I don't like that players are suffering but what should I do? The contractor also works to earn his livelihood. I have managed funds to complete the work on loan from my friends on interest. How will I pay them now,” he asked. Kumbhalkar also said if the PWD tried to open the hall forcibly, he would lodge an FIR and will not hesitate to go to court.

PWD executive engineer Milind Bandhaokar said, “The contractor is lying. PWD has released all payment and also gave possession of the hall to the sports department.” Ramtek DSO Darshana Yevtikar too said the same thing but the contractor denies receiving full payment.