CPC win basketball title

Nagpur

City Premier College defeated Dr. Ambedkar College Nagpur by 56-33 to clinch the basketball title in the ongoing Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Sports Festival organised by the Department of Sports and Physical Education of Dhanwate National College.

Hosts Dhanwate National College secured the third position by defeating Ramdeobaba College of Engineering and Management by 58-50.

.SSNJ Deoli beat CP Berar College 22-10, 22-20 to clinch the first position in the men's kabaddi. . Also, by earning 17 points, DNC defeated Ishwar Deshmukh College and won the third position. In the finals of the girls' group of the Kabaddi tournament, S.S.N. Deoli College beat hosts Dhanwate National College 42-34 to clinch the title. Also, CP Berar College won the bronze medal defeating Kamala Nehru College 13-10, 10-20.

In badminton, in a tight match between Hislop College and Dhanwate College, the hosts Dhanwate National College beat Hislop 2-1 to clinch the title. Annasaheb Gundewar and JCPE College had a tough fight for the third place and Annasaheb Gundewar beat JCPE College by 2-1 and won the bronze medal.

Raisoni College finished third in men's volleyball. Institute of Science beat VNIT 25-18, 25-22 for the third position in the volleyball women's group. In football, Hislop beat GH Raisoni 4-0 to finish third. DNC gave NH College a tough fight in the korfball final. NH College won gold by scoring 4 goals. DNC College had to settle for a silver medal only.