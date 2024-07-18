CPS (AB) footballers excel

The team members who contributed to this impressive win include Arnav Gulwade, Arjun Khanorkar, Kashmeet Singh Bali, Sanskar Gaigore, Tarush Parasrampuria, Viraj Shende, Anant Chattwal, Srujal Raibole, Yug Singhvi, Mihir Wanjari, Aarav Jaiswal, Divit Bhartia, Vivaan Laddha, Aariz Patni, Sahil Gaherwar, and Joel Thorat.

The principal Perveen Cassad, vice-Principal Bhakti Bobde, mentor Rahul Neware and the staff congratulated the U-15 boys' football team for their outstanding effort and well-deserved victory.