CPS (AB) paddlers win bronze

Displaying teamwork, precision, and perseverance, the CPS, AB team secured the third position, earning the bronze Medal and certificate for achievement at the event.

The team comprised Advait Daga, Aarav Dorle, Kush Bhuta, and Yuvaan Raipure, who demonstrated consistency and competitive spirit throughout the tournament. Their success was guided by coaches Chetan Samrit and Madhuri Bhagat.

Principa Perveen Cassad, vice-principal, Purnima Singh, and co-ordinator, Shupriya Apte congratulated the players for their commendable performance and wished them continued success in future competitions.