CPS (AB) win water polo title

The CPS, AB team, under the expert guidance of coaches Chetan Samrit, Madhuri Bhagat and Pritam Pinjarkar, showcased impressive coordination and strategic play throughout the match. Amaan Khan was the standout scorer of the day, netting three goals, while Anuj Didolkar and Rishaan Chakraborty each added one goal to the tally, sealing the team’s comprehensive victory.

The talented team members included Anuj Didolkar, Amaan Khan, Aman Wairale, Rishaan Chakraborty, Shivansh Sharma, Shayan Jain, Abhimanyu Samrit, Jai Mathankar, Atrij Goel, Ojas Saoji, Shrish Deb, Arhaan Khan, and Sanay Kawde. Each player contributed significantly to the success of the team, showcasing exceptional skill and determination in the pool.

Principal Perveen Cassad, vice-principal Bhakti Bobde and the staff congratulated the team for their spectacular performance and for making their school proud with this prestigious win.