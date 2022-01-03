Cricket tourney for divyangs begins

Nagpur, Jan 3

The state-level cricket tournament divyangs jointly organised by Dr Ambedkar College Sports Academy, Divyang Cricket Club Nagpur and Dr Ambedkar Institute of Management Studies and Research began on academy ground, Deekshabhoomi on Monday

The teams from Akola, Mumbai, Vidarbha, Pune, Bhandara, Nashik, Marathwada, Chandrapur, Latur and Rest of Maharashtra are participating in the tournament.

MLA Vikas Thakre was the chief guest of the inaugural function. In his speech he assured all kind of help to divyang students in availing the jobs government departments. Senior member of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti Kamal Gavai also wished best luck to the students. President of Rotary Club of Nagpur South Vivek Garge, secretary Devyani Shrikhedkar and others were present on the occasion. Vice-principal of Dr Ambedkar College, Deekshahboomi Dr AP Joshi, co-conver of the tournament Nayanlal Uikey, Shailesh Rahulkar and others were present on the occasion. Prov Vikas Sidam conducted the proceedings while Dr Sunit Chavan proposed a vote of thanks.