Cross country winner Bhavyashree feted

Nagpur, Dec 29

City athlete Bhavyashree Mahale who emerged winner in State Cross Country in two-kilometre Under-16 girls category at Jat n Sangli district was felicitated at a small function held at Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education (IDCPE) ground.

Director of Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryavanshi felicitated Bhavyashree by presenting a bouquet. Principal of IDCPE Dr Sharda Naidu, athletic coach Sayali Waghmare, Navmaharashtra Krida Mandal coach Jitendra Ghordadekar and Avanti Hatwar were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Suryavanshi asked the athletes to grab the opportunity without caring much for difficulties. He also said that in the future Bhavyashree will keep the tradition of Nagpur in long-distance running alive. Dr Sharda Naidu said the IDCPE is always stood behind talented athletes. Byavhasyree is a trainee of Khelo India Athletics Centre and a student of Pt. Baccharaj Vyas Junior College. Jitendra Ghordadekar conducted the proceedings.