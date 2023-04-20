DACSA, NCA, Sahas, RCA win opening ties

At Yerla ground, DACSA recorded 70-run victory over City Gymkhana. Battling first DACSA scored 181 all out in 28.4 overs. Thanks to Riyansh Gupta and Malhar Dhurad who scored 53 runs each. In reply, City Gymkhana were restricted to 111 for nine in 30 overs. Only Priyanshu Jachak (28) and Viraj Kapgate (17) managed to show some resistance. For DACSA, Sparsh Nandanwar claimed two wickets for 11 runs while Nirmay Fuke, Swarit Lonbale, Raunik Hedau, Riyansh Gupta and Malhar Dhurad were chipped in with one each.

At Kurvey's ground, NCA drubbed PHCA by 83 runs. Batting first NCA amassed 236 for 7 in 30 overs. Thanks to Rajveer Bonde (61) and Aryan Rathod (50) who scored brilliant half centuries. Ansh Bageshwar (32) and Vedant Phad (22 not out) also batted well.

In reply, PHCA could able to score 153 in 30 overs losing nine wickets. Nagesh Umale (57) and Nachiket Deotale (27) tried their best but didn't get much support from other end. For NCA, Smit Kolte and Ayush Dwivedi shared six wickets between them and fashioned win.

Sahas Cricket Club recorded 32 run victory over MS Dhoni Academy. Batting first Sahas scored 173 in 25 overs losing seven wickets. The main contribution came from Arnav Mahajan (59), Naman Vaidya (29) and Dhruv (18). In reply, Dhoni Academy made 141 for 7 in 25 overs. Arjun Mishra scored 28 not out. Akshay Mishra contributed 26.

For Sahas, Tanish Fetrikar and Om Dhotre captured two wickets each.

At Mecosabagh ground, RCA defeated Reshimbagh Gymkhana by six wickets. Batting first Reshimbagh made 95 for 6 in 16 overs. RCA achieved the target by losing four wickets in 15.4 overs.

Earlier the tournament was inaugurated in the presence of VCA vice-president Dr.Avinash Deshmukh, joint secretary Chandrakant Manke and umpires committee chairman Anirudhha Sarwate.

Samir Khare of Shree Sports Academy, Vishwajit Thakre,Mayur Tayade were also present on the occasion.