DACSA storm into semis

They defeated SGCA Amvavati by three wickets. Batting first SGCA scored 97 for nine in 27 overs. Saad Sanap top scored with 29 whereas Amitesh Gawande contributed 15. For DACSA, Praval Bambal and Ankit Gedekar claimed three wickets each conceding 12 and 21 runs respectively. In reply, DACSA achieved the target losing three wickets in 21.5 overs. Thanks to Bambal and Sparsh Nandanwar who scored 26 runs each. )For Amravati Yuvraj Ulhe captured three wickets for 31 runs. On Friday, the semi final will be played between DACSA and Cricket Club of Akola at the same venue.

Brief scores

SGCA: 97/9 in 27 overs (Saad Sanap 29, Amitesh Gawande 15, Praval Bambal 3/13, Ankit Gedekar 3/21)

DACSA: 101/7 in 21.5 overs (Praval Bambal 26, Sparsh Nandanwar 26 , Yuvraj Ulhe 3/31)

Result :- Dr Ambedkar CSA won by 3 wickets

Mom :- Praval Bambal