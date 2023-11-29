Dayal Academy honours its shuttlers

Harshit Nerkar, Sai Jais and Maurya Khandelwal were the runners-up in the Orange Olympic Badminton Inter School Tournament held at Subedar Badminton Hall in Nagpur All these players practice badminton at Doshi and Dayal Badminton Academy under the supervision of national coach . Ajay Dayal.Dayal said that the said player has been associated with badminton for the last two years and displayed outstanding performance during the Orange Olympic Badminton Inter School Tournament. It is difficult to make the progress in badminton tournaments in such a short period of time."

Satish Doshi said, “DDA is a renowned name in the badminton fraternity of the city which is envisioning a new era under the coaching of Ajay Dayal, the main focus of DDA is to provide hourly badminton court practice to every player. It also focuses on physical training besides helping the players to achieve success in badminton competition."